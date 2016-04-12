VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag brain disorder
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Zika virus 'scarier' than thought: US health officials

The Zika virus is "scarier" than previously thought, US health officials warned Monday as they urged Congress to unblock funding to fight the ...

Brazilian scientists find new Zika-linked brain disorder in adults

Scientists in Brazil have uncovered a new brain disorder associated with Zika infections in adults: an autoimmune ...
 
go to top