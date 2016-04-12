VnExpress International
Trump offers support for terminally ill British baby

The baby is 10 months old and has brain damage.

Hanoi battles deadly brain virus outbreak

Japanese encephalitis is spreading rapidly in the northern provinces of Vietnam.

Zika virus 'scarier' than thought: US health officials

The Zika virus is "scarier" than previously thought, US health officials warned Monday as they urged Congress to unblock funding to fight the mosquito-borne virus linked to birth ...
