VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag border wall
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Trump hints at NAFTA withdrawal, says Mexico will pay for wall

'It may be through reimbursement,' says Trump.

Trump to insist on border wall funds as budget deadline looms

'I hope the president will back off,'said Senator Dick Durbin.
 
go to top