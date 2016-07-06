VnExpress International
Da Nang forms new search and rescue team following river disaster

The new team will have special training and be on duty 24/7.

Vietnam’s border guards suspended following precious wood logging near Laos

At least 60 precious pomu trees near the border with Laos have been cut down.

Vietnamese police prosecute fishermen for taking officials hostage

The bizarre case was supposedly triggered by ongoing disputes over fishing territory between local fishermen.
