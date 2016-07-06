The most read Vietnamese newspaper
border guard
Da Nang forms new search and rescue team following river disaster
The new team will have special training and be on duty 24/7.
Vietnam’s border guards suspended following precious wood logging near Laos
At least 60 precious pomu trees near the border with Laos have been cut down.
Vietnamese police prosecute fishermen for taking officials hostage
The bizarre case was supposedly triggered by ongoing disputes over fishing territory between local fishermen.
July 06, 2016 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
