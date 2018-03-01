VnExpress International
Vietnam to contain inflation in 2018, won't boost economic growth at any cost: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has outlined his fiscal plans in a recent article.

Global markets wrap up: Asian shares recover after Apple, oil boost Wall St

Asian shares recovered from two-month lows on Tuesday after a rebound in technology giant Apple Corp and oil price ...
 
