VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag books
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese man's rural library revolution gains US kudos

One man's initiative to bring books to Vietnam's poor areas has earned him an award from the U.S. Library of Congress. 

Vietnam wants its internet-savvy citizens to read more books

And no, watching a movie based on a book doesn't count.
 
go to top