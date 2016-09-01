The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Good news for bookworms as Saigon set to launch second book street
An exciting new chapter for the city following the success of its first book street in the downtown area.
Saigon plans more book streets to promote reading culture
The current book street in the city downtown has turned out to be a big hit among locals and tourists.
Hanoi to open 1st book street
It's set to be an 'upgrade' from the iconic Dinh Le - Nguyen Xi streets where books have been sold for decades.
September 04, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
