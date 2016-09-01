VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag book street
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Good news for bookworms as Saigon set to launch second book street

An exciting new chapter for the city following the success of its first book street in the downtown area.

Saigon plans more book streets to promote reading culture

The current book street in the city downtown has turned out to be a big hit among locals and tourists.

Hanoi to open 1st book street

It's set to be an 'upgrade' from the iconic Dinh Le - Nguyen Xi streets where books have been sold for decades.
September 04, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top