VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag book fair
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Five things not to miss at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Here are five things not to miss at this week's Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest publishing event.

Priceless books waiting to be found at Hanoi book fair

Limited editions could be hidden away among thousands of volumes at the monthly second-hand book fair in Hanoi.
 
go to top