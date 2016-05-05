The most read Vietnamese newspaper
bond
Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017
The government it looking more to the local debt market to finance its operations.
Bond sales land Vietnam $367 million windfall
Long term bonds with high yields were snapped at the auction in Hanoi this week.
Vietnam seeks new loans to pay off mounting debt: BIDV
Vietnam is on the hunt for fresh credit to pay back existing debt after setting aside between 14 and 16 percent of total outstanding government loans and government-guaranteed ...
June 08, 2016 | 07:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak
Vietnamese bond sales continued to drop off in May with commercial banks projecting lower yields following the central bank’s move to cut interest rates.
May 31, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Malaysia's central bank says confident government will honor debt obligations
Malaysia's new central bank governor said he was confident the government would honor all its debt obligations, as a deadline loomed on Wednesday for troubled state fund 1MDB to ...
May 11, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Bond sales slow down as banks buy less amid economic growth
Vietnam’s banks are cutting investments in government bonds as the economy continues to grow, boosting demand for funds.
May 05, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7
