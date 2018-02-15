The most read Vietnamese newspaper
5 found dead in suspected murder in Saigon house
A couple and their three children were found dead around the house, their bodies decomposing.
Bodies of missing girls found in Hanoi as rape suspect confesses to murders
The two girls, aged 9 and 10, were allegedly killed and buried six months ago.