blind
World's blind population to soar: study

The number of blind people across the world is set to triple within the next four decades.

Together - Running with the Blind

Pair up with visually impaired runners for a unique weekend run. 

Blindess no barrier for writer

"I'm a normal person, just like everyone else"
March 10, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
 
