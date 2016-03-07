VnExpress International
Tag blacklist
Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses

Tourists coming to the coastal resort city of Nha Trang will soon be able to avoid hotels and restaurants that overcharge thanks to a 'blacklist' to ...
 
