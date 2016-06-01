The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
black box
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
EgyptAir black box data downloaded; evidence suggests fire on board
Investigators have downloaded data from one of the black box flight recorders on EgyptAir Flight MS804 and are preparing to analyze it, bringing ...
CASA plane’s black boxes recovered; two more bodies found
Vietnam’s search and rescue teams have recovered both of the black boxes of the missing CASA-212-40 patrol plane ...
Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash
The nine crew members of a CASA search plane that crashed during a rescue mission for a missing fighter jet have been confirmed dead, Vo Van Tuan, Senior Lieutenant General of the ...
June 25, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fighter jet Su-30’s debris found, crash site pinpointed
Search teams of the crashed fighter jet Su-30MK2 have found some debris and have been able to pinpoint the exact location of the aircraft’s crash site after 10 days since it went ...
June 23, 2016 | 11:51 pm GMT+7
CASA 212 crew member found dead at crash site
Search and rescue teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 have found a second body belonging to a crew member at the aircraft’s suspected crash site near Hai Phong ...
June 23, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese search team finds body at CASA 212 plane crash site
Search and rescue teams looking for the missing sea patrol plane CASA 212 found an unidentified body at the aircraft’s suspected crash site near Hai Phong this morning, according ...
June 23, 2016 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Coast Guard homes in on black box of missing CASA plane
A Vietnam Coast Guard commander this morning said search and rescue teams looking for the missing CASA-212-40 patrol plane which went missing on June 14 are determined to recover ...
June 22, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Crashed EgyptAir jet flight recorders severely damaged
The memory units of both flight recorders from crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 are severely damaged and will require "lots of time and effort" to fix, Egyptian aircraft accident ...
June 20, 2016 | 08:02 am GMT+7
French vessel detects signals likely from EgyptAir jet black box
A French naval search vessel has picked up signals believed to originate from one of the black boxes of EgyptAir flight MS804 which crashed into the Mediterranean last month, the ...
June 01, 2016 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter