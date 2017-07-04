VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag birth rate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Make more babies: Ho Chi Minh City leader's call to create future workforce

'When the parents die, the children can replace them and contribute to the country's workforce.'

Just do it: Chinese city tells cadres to set example and have second child

China is facing a demographic crisis of stalling birth rates.
 
go to top