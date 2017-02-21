The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
bird flu
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam issues bird flu warning after latest human case reported in China
Cool weather and high demand for chickens during the Lunar New Year heighten the risk of an outbreak.
Vietnam reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in north
The virus was detected at a backyard location with 1,135 birds, directly killing 300 birds, with the rest of the ...
Asia continues battle as Vietnam declares free of bird flu
Vietnam's agriculture ministry announced in late May that the country was free of the H5N1 virus after weeks of no new cases.
June 07, 2017 | 02:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam destroys 2,500 ducklings smuggled from China as bird flu scare looms
Vietnamese laws stipulate that any illegal goods have to be destroyed by crushing or burning.
March 30, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam halts US poultry imports to prevent bird flu spread - govt
The suspension may affect supply to restaurants in major cities, but it may provide some relief to domestic chicken.
March 11, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slaughters chickens following latest bird flu outbreak
Quang Ngai Province have culled 23,000 birds since last month in an effort to contain the virus.
March 09, 2017 | 12:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam raises bird flu alert for fear of human infections
Poultry smuggling over the border with China poses a severe risk to animals and people.
March 04, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Deadly H5N1 bird flu strain reported in northern Vietnam
The virus strain has killed 65 people in Vietnam since it recurred in 2003.
March 02, 2017 | 08:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam forms emergency response teams as bird flu ravages China
Animal health officials are concerned about poultry smuggling in Hanoi and several border provinces.
February 28, 2017 | 09:46 am GMT+7
Bird flu spreads its ugly wings as Vietnam battles to contain outbreaks
Poultry smuggling over its borders has made it harder for Vietnam to prevent the virus from spreading.
February 23, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Bird flu returns to Vietnam; outbreaks kill thousands of poultry
Nearly 6,000 chickens have been killed or culled after four months of no reported cases.
February 21, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam wary as China grapples with deadly bird flu outbreak
China has reported 340 human cases of the H7N9 virus while another dangerous strain is taking its toll in Cambodia.
February 18, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam raises border alert following Cambodia bird flu outbreak
There’s a very high risk of the deadly virus spreading given the hot weather and busy border trade.
February 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7