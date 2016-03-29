VnExpress International
Tag biofuel
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to focus more on wind energy to power growth

Renewable energy sources remain largely untapped across the country.

Vietnam fuel giant asks for tax support to keep unpopular biofuel in business

The government continues to miss its targets for the cleaner, cassava-based fuel.

Biofuel plant halts production

National petroleum giant PetroVietnam has temporarily suspended production at its 100 million liter/year ethanol plant in Dung Quat due to high production costs and low sales of ...
March 29, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
 
