Vietnam to focus more on wind energy to power growth
Renewable energy sources remain largely untapped across the country.
Vietnam fuel giant asks for tax support to keep unpopular biofuel in business
The government continues to miss its targets for the cleaner, cassava-based fuel.
Biofuel plant halts production
National petroleum giant PetroVietnam has temporarily suspended production at its 100 million liter/year ethanol plant in Dung Quat due to high production costs and low sales of ...
March 29, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
