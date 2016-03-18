VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag biodiversity
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Pollution threatens to kill Vietnam's marine life

Around 10 percent of Vietnamese rivers are now classed as seriously polluted.

Biodiversity plunges below 'safe' levels

A study suggested that biodiversity may be declining beyond safe levels.

Humans and animals victims of wild meat trade

Vietnam is considered a hotspot for wildlife trading, with wild animal products consumed in the domestic market and exported to other countries at ever-increasing levels.
March 19, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7
 
go to top