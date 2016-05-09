The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Binh Son
Vietnam raises $245 mln from refinery operator Binh Son's IPO
Overseas investors bought a 4.77 percent stake in the company at the IPO.
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery operator aims to raise $155 mln from January IPO
Binh Son also plans to offer a 49 percent stake in the refinery to strategic investors.
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery hoping to strike it rich with $85 million stake sale: report
It plans to sell 4 percent stake this year and another 49 percent next year, tempting investors from Spain and the U.S.
August 11, 2017 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Dung Quat refinery sees 2017 gross profit down on lower oil prices
The refinery's shorter production period due to routine maintenance will also contribute to falling revenues.
February 20, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Vietcombank lends $90 million to Dung Quat oil refinery operator
Vietcombank has pledged loans worth a total of VND5 trillion ($224 million) to Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company, the operator of Vietnam's only working oil refinery and ...
May 09, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
