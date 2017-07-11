VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Binh Hung Hoa
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Life about to get tougher for Saigon's death creepers

While some call it a graveyard, others call it home and rely on this land of the dead to make a living.

Waking dead: Skyscrapers to break ground in Saigon’s biggest cemetery

The city is looking for families to come forward before the remains of their loved ones are exhumed and cremated.
 
go to top