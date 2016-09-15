The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Binh Duong
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese American man nicked for suspected car theft in southern Vietnam
A group of vigilantes chased the man down when they spotted him driving the stolen vehicle.
100-kilo Vietnam War bomb unearthed in southern province
Authorities said the bomb could still detonate at any time and cause serious damage.
Large explosion injures eight at southern Vietnam steel plant
Workers were rushed to hospital in Binh Duong Province suffering from severe burns.
March 14, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Panasonic to double wiring device production in Vietnam plant
A new factory in Binh Duong Province is slated to begin operation in October this year.
March 01, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7
Fire kills a family of four in southern Vietnam
The youngest victim was a three year old girl.
February 26, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Piggy-bank makers looking to get fat for a sizzling Tet
Vietnamese people are hoping to stuff their pigs with lucky money as the Lunar New Year approaches.
January 09, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Buffalo butchering video sparks online outrage in Vietnam
Knife-wielding Vietnamese descended on the dead animal like vultures after it had been hit by a truck.
December 06, 2016 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
World’s biggest jade Buddha statue on display in Vietnam
Thousands have come to worship and pray before the 4-ton statue.
November 18, 2016 | 09:48 pm GMT+7
HCMC to build $4,500 apartments for low-income workers
Around 80 percent of workers at industrial parks across the country cannot afford to buy a home.
October 15, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Tiger kills worker in southern Vietnam farm
The private farm is one of a few allowed to raise tigers in Binh Duong Province.
September 24, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Singapore investors back Vietnam on wave of global integration
Industrial parks are expanding in the expectation more foreign funds will start flooding into the country.
September 16, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7
300 kindergarten children flee factory inferno in southern Vietnam
A blaze at a sofa factory threatened to spread to a nearby school.
July 29, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
World Bank grants Vietnam $119 million loan to support water supply projects
Vietnam has been offered funding by the World Bank to tackle major urban development challenges focused on clean water supply and wastewater treatment.
May 27, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese businessman killed by Chinese storekeeper in Binh Duong
The chairman of the board of directors at Kingmaker Footwear Group has died after being stabbed eight times in the head by a Chinese storekeeper.
April 17, 2016 | 10:19 am GMT+7
“Street knights” take justice into their own hands
While driving his daughter to school, Nguyen Thanh Hai recognized a motorbike thief. He quickly put his daughter in a taxi while setting off in pursuit of the suspect.
March 30, 2016 | 07:48 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter