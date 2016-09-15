VnExpress International
Vietnamese American man nicked for suspected car theft in southern Vietnam

A group of vigilantes chased the man down when they spotted him driving the stolen vehicle.

100-kilo Vietnam War bomb unearthed in southern province

Authorities said the bomb could still detonate at any time and cause serious damage.

Large explosion injures eight at southern Vietnam steel plant

Workers were rushed to hospital in Binh Duong Province suffering from severe burns.
March 14, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

Panasonic to double wiring device production in Vietnam plant

A new factory in Binh Duong Province is slated to begin operation in October this year.
March 01, 2017 | 08:54 am GMT+7

Fire kills a family of four in southern Vietnam

The youngest victim was a three year old girl.
February 26, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7

Piggy-bank makers looking to get fat for a sizzling Tet

Vietnamese people are hoping to stuff their pigs with lucky money as the Lunar New Year approaches.
January 09, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

Buffalo butchering video sparks online outrage in Vietnam

Knife-wielding Vietnamese descended on the dead animal like vultures after it had been hit by a truck.
December 06, 2016 | 07:59 pm GMT+7

World’s biggest jade Buddha statue on display in Vietnam

Thousands have come to worship and pray before the 4-ton statue.
November 18, 2016 | 09:48 pm GMT+7

HCMC to build $4,500 apartments for low-income workers

Around 80 percent of workers at industrial parks across the country cannot afford to buy a home.
October 15, 2016 | 11:04 am GMT+7

Tiger kills worker in southern Vietnam farm

The private farm is one of a few allowed to raise tigers in Binh Duong Province.
September 24, 2016 | 09:17 am GMT+7

Singapore investors back Vietnam on wave of global integration

Industrial parks are expanding in the expectation more foreign funds will start flooding into the country.
September 16, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7

300 kindergarten children flee factory inferno in southern Vietnam

A blaze at a sofa factory threatened to spread to a nearby school.
July 29, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7

World Bank grants Vietnam $119 million loan to support water supply projects

Vietnam has been offered funding by the World Bank to tackle major urban development challenges focused on clean water supply and wastewater treatment.
May 27, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7

Taiwanese businessman killed by Chinese storekeeper in Binh Duong

The chairman of the board of directors at Kingmaker Footwear Group has died after being stabbed eight times in the head by a Chinese storekeeper.
April 17, 2016 | 10:19 am GMT+7

“Street knights” take justice into their own hands

While driving his daughter to school, Nguyen Thanh Hai recognized a motorbike thief. He quickly put his daughter in a taxi while setting off in pursuit of the suspect.
March 30, 2016 | 07:48 am GMT+7
 
