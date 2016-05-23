The most read Vietnamese newspaper
bilateral trade
Former Vietnamese PM Phan Van Khai dies aged 85
He was prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and was praised for boosting the country’s economic development.
Vietnam, New Zealand pave way for strategic partnership to boost all-round cooperation
Leaders from both countries are backing education and trade to drive their relationship to the next level.
Trump, Australia's Turnbull seek common ground on trade, China
Trump continues to prefer bilateral trade deals to pacts like the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
February 24, 2018 | 08:57 pm GMT+7
US blows the whistle on eight Vietnamese state firms to WTO
Vietnam has countered the claims, saying the enterprises do not enjoy preferential treatment from the state.
January 14, 2018 | 02:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam president plans to push trade with China to $100 bln a year
'Vietnam is willing to create favorable conditions for Chinese enterprises to do business and invest in Vietnam.'
May 12, 2017 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam, Brunei plan energy work, aim for five-fold trade value jump by 2025
Bilateral trade is projected to reach $500 million a year by 2025.
February 28, 2017 | 09:29 am GMT+7
VietJet and Pratt&Whitney take off with $3 billion airplane engine deal
Vietnam-based budget airline VietJet Air signed a $3.04 billion contract with engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney on Monday in Hanoi witnessed by U.S. President President Barack ...
May 23, 2016 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
