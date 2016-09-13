The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Take a look at giant US aircraft carrier in central Vietnam
The USS Carl Vinson has made history by becoming the first U.S. aircraft carrier to dock in Vietnam since the war ended in 1975.
Trump, Vietnam's president discuss Asia security
The two agreed to boost bilateral defense ties and trade, as Trump pledged to continue work to fix war damage in ...
Trump says Vietnam-US trade should be a 'two-way street'
The U.S. president has also told his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the East Sea.
November 12, 2017 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Trump to pay state visit to Vietnam after attending APEC summit
Anticipation has been building for Trump’s upcoming trip to a country where his predecessor received a rockstar welcome last year.
October 17, 2017 | 12:33 am GMT+7
To many Vietnamese, US still a top overseas study destination in spite of Donald Trump
Check out the facts and figures on why so many students are heading state-side.
September 16, 2017 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese diplomat in US to gauge new Trump administration
'Vietnam is continuing to explore deepening ties with the U.S., even under the new administration, at all levels of society.'
April 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
China, Vietnam vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
The two countries will continue implementing the consensus reached by leaders of both countries.
April 17, 2017 | 09:20 pm GMT+7
Anticipation builds for Vietnam's APEC meeting as Trump invited to join world leaders
It’s hard to predict what he will do or say in Vietnam, if he comes at all.
February 14, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Japan's Emperor, Empress to meet wives, children of Japanese WWII soldiers in Hanoi
Hundreds of Japanese soldiers left Vietnam in 1954 without permission to bring their families along.
February 12, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Japan to supply new patrol boats to Vietnam
'We will strongly support Vietnam's enhancing its maritime law enforcement capability.'
January 16, 2017 | 05:51 pm GMT+7
China says interests outweigh differences with Vietnam
Common interests between China and Vietnam far outweigh differences.
September 13, 2016 | 07:05 pm GMT+7