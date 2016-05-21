The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese ambassador to the US visits aircraft carrier in Virginia
Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh's tour of the USS George H.W. Bush is said to mark the development of Vietnam-U.S. relations.
Vietnam 'regrets' German kidnapping allegations after oil exec 'turns himself in'
Hanoi says it 'respects and wants to develop a strategic relationship' with Berlin.
Skepticism abounds as US envoy assures Vietnam of Trump administration’s commitment
There have been concerns that Obama’s legacy in the region is at stake.
June 26, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Cuban embassy opens doors to mourners in Hanoi
It will remain open to guests this weekend from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of a two-hour lunch break.
December 03, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
China's Xi says hopes to get Philippines ties back on track
China hopes to get relations with the Philippines back on track, President Xi Jinping has told new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, after ties were affected by an ...
May 31, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7
The timeline of U.S. - Vietnam post-war relationship
In 1990, Vietnam and the U.S. got together for the first time since the war ended to discuss normalizing bilateral relations. Fast forward 26 years, and Barack Obama is the third ...
May 21, 2016 | 12:58 pm GMT+7
