Foreign investors dominate Vietnam’s M&A deals

Investors from Thailand, Singapore and Japan have been spending big in Vietnam.

Thai Central Group denies rumors that Chinese own Big C Vietnam

The company said it is wholly owned by a Thai family.

Big C Vietnam to change name next year

Thailand’s Central Group plans to change the name of its recently acquired Big C Vietnam next year, according to a report on Bangkok Post Monday.
June 13, 2016 | 10:57 am GMT+7

Vietnamese suppliers cry out after Big C turns the screw

Vietnamese suppliers to Big C, which has recently been acquired by a Thai investor, have expressed concerns over the supermarket chain’s recent demands involving discounts, a ...
May 10, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
 
