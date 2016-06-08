VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag bicycle
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Beijing's rickshaws teeter between tradition, survival

The makeshift red-canopied vehicles are ubiquitous in Beijing: rickshaws traversing narrow alleyways and skyscraper-lined avenues alike.

Rolling back the years: Old Hanoi by bicycle

Rewind to an age when pedaling was cool.

Vietnam's most popular bicycle brand peddles shares in IPO valued at $11 mln

Vietnamese bicycle manufacturer Thong Nhat said on Tuesday that its initial public offering valued the business at VND246 billion ($11 million) based on market capitalization.
June 08, 2016 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
 
go to top