Belt and Road
China building Arctic cruise ship for 'Polar Silk Road'
China plans to encourage companies to build infrastructure and conduct commercial trial voyages to the Arctic.
Hoping to extend maritime reach, China lavishes aid on Pakistan town
This is part of China's initiative to build a new 'Silk Road' of land and maritime trade routes across Asia, ...
Philippines declines EU aid after securing billions from China
Manila's move comes days after Duterte won billions of dollars in pledges from China after attending the Belt and Road summit in Beijing.
May 18, 2017 | 09:14 am GMT+7
