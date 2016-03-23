VnExpress International
Macron urges European unity to face rising China

Macron concluded his state visit to Beijing with several trade deals, and a warning that EU countries should watch out for China. 

From Myanmar to Zimbabwe, China's global footprint grows

Analysts say China's influence grows as investments poured in across Asia and Europe. 

Leaving nothing to chance, China increases security, social control before Congress

Ahead of the upcoming China's Congress, security is tightened, tourism to Tibet limited, metal markets shut, and more. 
September 28, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7

China's war on smog chokes Shandong industries, smokes out fuel kiosks

Shandong makes half of China's propylene oxide, tyre
September 13, 2017 | 08:18 pm GMT+7

China to banish "bizarre" foreign names for residential compounds

As China has modernised and opened further to the outside world, such foreign names have become popular, especially for upscale residential compounds
March 23, 2016 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
 
