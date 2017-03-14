VnExpress International
Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores

Why should men have all the fun while women are slaving away in the kitchen?

South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.

Thailand crowns transgender beauty queen

A Thai contestant  was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 - a contest billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.
March 14, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7
 
