beauty queen
Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores
Why should men have all the fun while women are slaving away in the kitchen?
South Africa's new export is Miss Universe
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.
Thailand crowns transgender beauty queen
A Thai contestant was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 - a contest billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.
March 14, 2017 | 02:33 pm GMT+7