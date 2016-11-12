VnExpress International
bears
3 moon bears freed after nearly 20 years behind bars in Vietnam

The bears were being held in tight cages and farmed for their bile.

Vietnam vows to free 1,000 bears from brutal bile farms by 2020

Commercial bear bile extraction was banned in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade. 

9 bears, after a decade in captivity, saved by wildlife group in Vietnam

A local bile farm has handed over the bears and the animals are about to start their new life at a sanctuary.
June 27, 2017 | 09:45 am GMT+7

4 bears rescued from Vietnam bile farms after decade of mistreatment

'We can’t restore their lost years but we can set them free,' Animals Asia says.
November 12, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
 
