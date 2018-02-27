VnExpress International
Vietnamese resort town Hoi An tells bars to tone it down, close by midnight

An entertainment hub away from the town center is in the planning to cater for late-night revelers.

Get the party started: Hanoi scraps midnight curfew

It will soon be legal to party after midnight in the capital.
 
