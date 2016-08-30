The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Watch that belonged to Vietnam's last emperor becomes most expensive Rolex ever sold
Known as the ‘Bao Dai Rolex’, the watch went for a world record breaking $5 million.
All eyes are on the million-dollar watch of Vietnam's last emperor
Bao Dai bought it in Geneva in 1954, and the watch will be waiting for its next owner in the same city.
7 resort mansions of Vietnam’s last king
Try being king for a day with royal extravagance.
September 01, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7