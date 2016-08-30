VnExpress International
Tag Bao Dai
Watch that belonged to Vietnam's last emperor becomes most expensive Rolex ever sold

Known as the ‘Bao Dai Rolex’, the watch went for a world record breaking $5 million.

All eyes are on the million-dollar watch of Vietnam's last emperor

Bao Dai bought it in Geneva in 1954, and the watch will be waiting for its next owner in the same city.

7 resort mansions of Vietnam’s last king

Try being king for a day with royal extravagance. 
September 01, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7
 
