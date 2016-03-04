The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
banking system
Moody's raises outlook for Vietnam's banking system
The upgrade was supported by the country’s robust economic growth and diversified economy.
Vietnam's banking cleanup efforts recoup 18 percent of toxic debts
The country may need $25 billion to clear toxic debts off bank books.
Vietnam takes stronger stance against banking reform evaders
Banking bigwigs are going to have to show how they got so rich in the first place.
January 26, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7
Vietnamese govt advised to cut stakes in public sector banks
Endless credit poses the risk of funds being misused by the country's four major banks.
October 31, 2016 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam 'debt bank' finds itself struggling for funds
The government has only recouped 15 percent of the bad debt it's bought from troubled banks.
October 27, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's banking system needs $25 bln to clear off toxic debts
The country needs $25 billion to address bad debt, equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2015, financial experts say.
October 13, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam banks see 2016 credit growth at 21.8 percent: central bank survey
That would be higher than the central bank's target of between 18 and 20 percent for the year, and a sharp rise from last year.
October 11, 2016 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnamese central bank determined to keep bad debt ratio below 3 pct
The State Bank of Vietnam on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to keep the bad debt ratio at less than 3 percent of outstanding loans in 2016.
June 30, 2016 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to accelerate restructuring of banking system: Deputy PM
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to step up efforts to restructure the banking system and clear bad debts through mergers and acquisitions of commercial banks, said Deputy ...
April 23, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7
"Social curse" of huge personal debt raises worries in wealthy Qatar
DOHA - Credit cards on the limit, huge bank borrowings and a struggle to repay loans: these are the personal debt problems of some Qataris despite the Gulf state's reputation for ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
