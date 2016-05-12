VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag banking reform
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam takes stronger stance against banking reform evaders

Banking bigwigs are going to have to show how they got so rich in the first place.

New technologies could lift Vietnamese banks' profits by 15-17 pct

Technological innovations are shaping developments in the banking sector. Banks, in order to maintain growth and ...

Vietnamese banks under mounting pressure to adopt technological advancements

Commerical banks in Vietnam have managed to quicken their pace at which they are adopting technologies in recent years, but they remain far behind their global counterparts who ...
May 12, 2016 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
 
go to top