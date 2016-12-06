VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag bank robbery
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Military officer 'commits suicide' after allegedly robbing bank in Vietnam: reports

Investigators are still unsure if the dead officer was the man behind the heist this week.

Police on the hunt for Vietnamese man after $1,000 bank heist

He threatened to detonate a bomb, which he left behind after escaping on a motorbike.

Armed robber flees bank heist in central Vietnam

The mask-clad suspect carried a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
December 06, 2016 | 09:10 pm GMT+7
 
go to top