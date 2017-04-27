The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
bank heist
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese man arrested day after $44,000 bank heist
The armed robber was carrying a gun and a fake grenade, according to police.
Vietnamese man aborts bank heist after gunshot sets alarm bells ringing
The hunt is on for the daring robber who said: 'I'll be dead sooner or later.'
Vietnamese man arrested hours after robbing bank with knife
A group of crime police stationed down the street chase him down.
October 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Masked man robs Vietnamese bank, takes away nearly $90,000
The bank’s employees surrendered the cash at gunpoint.
April 27, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7