Vietnamese man arrested day after $44,000 bank heist

The armed robber was carrying a gun and a fake grenade, according to police.

Vietnamese man aborts bank heist after gunshot sets alarm bells ringing

The hunt is on for the daring robber who said: 'I'll be dead sooner or later.'

Vietnamese man arrested hours after robbing bank with knife

A group of crime police stationed down the street chase him down.
October 13, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Masked man robs Vietnamese bank, takes away nearly $90,000

The bank’s employees surrendered the cash at gunpoint.
April 27, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
 
