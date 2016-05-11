VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag banh khuc
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi’s sticky breakfast guide

Alongside the traditional ‘pho’ and world-renowned ‘banh mi’, ‘xoi’ (sticky rice) has long secured a concrete position on the intangible breakfast ...
 
go to top