VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Banh Chung
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Stuffed, wrapped and ready to munch: How to select the perfect banh chung

Looking for a delicious sticky rice cake to enjoy over the Lunar New Year? Here are four things you need to know.
 
go to top