Vietnam Airlines touches the sky with 4-star rating

Vietnam's flagship carrier has been recognized by ratings unit SkyTrax.

Bangkok Airways to touch down on Vietnam's "pearl" island

Bangkok Airways will be touching down on Vietnam's sun-kissed island of Phu Quoc with the launch of a new direct ...
 
