bad debts
Vietnam’s banking sector expects 44 pct surge in profits in 2017

Bad debts have gone down and the real estate market is warming up.

Most banks in Vietnam expect profits up, bad debts stable this year

Bad debt in Q2 and in the whole of this year would stay unchanged or dip slightly from Q1.

Vietnam's central bank terminates tycoon's managing role in Sacombank

The departure of the tycoon is part of the government's efforts to reshape the country's banking system.
February 25, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7

Vietnam's bad debt down to 2.9 pct in 2015

Bad debt within the Vietnamese banking system fell to 2.9 percent of outstanding loans at the end of 2015 from 3.7 percent a year before, according to the annual financial report ...
March 16, 2016 | 04:19 pm GMT+7
 
