VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Bach Lang
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Dead fish found in second Thanh Hoa river; seafood processing plant suspected

Tens of thousands of dead farm-raised fish have been found floating on the Bach Lang River in Thanh Hoa just days after dead fish seen in Buoi river, ...
 
go to top