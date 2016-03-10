VnExpress International
Tag Ba Vi
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi: cheap, cool places for a perfect getaway

Escape the grime and grind of the capital for as little as $10.

Chasing waterfalls on the outskirts of Hanoi

The outskirts of any crowded city may suggest a contrasting suburban image void of activities and movements. The ...

Illegal mountain villas openly traded on housing market

Villas in Ba Vi, claimed to be worth VND800 million to VND1.4 billion each, have been on the market since 2012 without any legal documents.
March 16, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7

Four-star resort built in national park without construction permit

A giant resort in Ba Vi National Park was preparing to open its doors to the public in February when authorities discovered the project had not received official approval.
March 15, 2016 | 06:57 pm GMT+7
 
