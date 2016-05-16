VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ba Ria Vung Tau
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Drug users stage breakout from rehab center…again

Nearly 80 patients have broken out of a rehab center in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, just one month after a massive breakout of more ...
 
go to top