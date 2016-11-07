VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag awards
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam receives three nominations for first regional football awards

The country is still on a high following the success at the AFC U23 Championship.

Grammy winners in key categories

Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner on Sunday.

Adidas leads way as four companies win Stop Slavery Award

Adidas is hailed for transparent audits, strong responsible sourcing guidelines, and robust tools to trace higher-risk supply chains.
November 16, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7

'Moonlight' wins award as best picture after Oscar flub

"Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, beating favorite "La La Land" for the movie industry's most prestigious award.
February 27, 2017 | 12:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese singer wins Best Southeast Asian Act at MTV music awards

Dong Nhi was up there with the likes of Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.
November 07, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7
 
go to top