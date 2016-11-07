The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
Vietnam receives three nominations for first regional football awards
The country is still on a high following the success at the AFC U23 Championship.
Grammy winners in key categories
Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner on Sunday.
Adidas leads way as four companies win Stop Slavery Award
Adidas is hailed for transparent audits, strong responsible sourcing guidelines, and robust tools to trace higher-risk supply chains.
November 16, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
'Moonlight' wins award as best picture after Oscar flub
"Moonlight" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, beating favorite "La La Land" for the movie industry's most prestigious award.
February 27, 2017 | 12:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese singer wins Best Southeast Asian Act at MTV music awards
Dong Nhi was up there with the likes of Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.
November 07, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7