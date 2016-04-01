VnExpress International
Airfares could climb if fee hike approved in Vietnam

Possible increases to airport charges and fees, coupled with a recent request from state-owned carrier Vietnam Airlines asking for airfare caps to be ...

Vietnam to invest $1.2 billion in airports as passenger numbers skyrocket

The country has decided to pour more than VND26 trillion (nearly $1.2 billion) into upgrading infrastructure at a ...

Controversy over plan for three new airports up north

The Ministry of Transport plans to construct three new airports in the northwest region with total investment of VND9.8 trillion ($440 million).
April 01, 2016 | 05:17 pm GMT+7
 
