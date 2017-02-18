VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag avian flu
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam raises bird flu alert for fear of human infections

Poultry smuggling over the border with China poses a severe risk to animals and people.

Bird flu spreads its ugly wings as Vietnam battles to contain outbreaks

Poultry smuggling over its borders has made it harder for Vietnam to prevent the virus from spreading.

Vietnam wary as China grapples with deadly bird flu outbreak

China has reported 340 human cases of the H7N9 virus while another dangerous strain is taking its toll in Cambodia.
February 18, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
 
go to top