VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag automobiles
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Faulty Takata airbags force Mitsubishi to make car recall in Vietnam

The defective airbag inflators have been linked to 19 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide.

Vietnam agrees automobile deal with Belarus

Vietnam signed a deal with Belarus on March 23 in Minsk to set up joint ventures to manufacture automobiles in the ...

Russian firms to build automobiles in Vietnam

Vietnam and Russia signed an agreement in Moscow on March 21 that will pave the way for Russian firms to produce automobiles in the Southeast Asian nation, Vietnam’s Ministry of ...
March 22, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
 
go to top