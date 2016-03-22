The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
automobiles
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Faulty Takata airbags force Mitsubishi to make car recall in Vietnam
The defective airbag inflators have been linked to 19 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide.
Vietnam agrees automobile deal with Belarus
Vietnam signed a deal with Belarus on March 23 in Minsk to set up joint ventures to manufacture automobiles in the ...
Russian firms to build automobiles in Vietnam
Vietnam and Russia signed an agreement in Moscow on March 21 that will pave the way for Russian firms to produce automobiles in the Southeast Asian nation, Vietnam’s Ministry of ...
March 22, 2016 | 07:36 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter