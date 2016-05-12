VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag automobile industry
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Scandal-hit Japan automakers eye return to 'golden age'

But analysts say the once world-beating sector could yet steer itself to a comeback.

Vietnam driven to protect domestic automobile industry

A middle-class population and falling tariffs on car imports are the main drivers behind Vietnam’s car market.

Imported cars will undercut Vietnam products after tariff removal: industry

The country's lack of auto parts suppliers means many components have to be imported and the added costs are passed on to consumers.
December 06, 2016 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Automobile sales accelerate through April

April’s car sales in Vietnam saw an on-year increase of 42 percent to touch more than 25,000 units, said the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
May 12, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
 
go to top