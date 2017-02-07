VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Australian tourist
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Australian tourist committed suicide in Ha Long Bay: Vietnam police

Local police concluded that the tourist tied himself to a dumbbell and jumped to his death.

Australian tourist reimbursed AUD$39,000 illegally charged by Saigon restaurant

In return he has withdrawn a fraud lawsuit he had filed against the company.
 
go to top