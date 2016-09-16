VnExpress International
Australia may slap anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's aluminum products

Duties of between 8.5 and 34.2 percent are likely to be imposed on Vietnamese aluminum extrusions.

Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes

Tons of fresh mangoes will be hitting Australian shelves from this month.
 
