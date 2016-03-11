VnExpress International
Floating market carries Tet spirit in Vietnam’s rural south

Fresh pork, watermelons and golden chrysanthemums are not glamorous, they’re essential.

Hanoi to reopen Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum after prolonged maintenance work

The work took a month longer than usual because several urgent tasks needed to be addressed.

Four unmissable places to visit in Tien Giang

Tien Giang province in southern Vietnam is often referred to as the rice bowl of the Mekong Delta and is also the country’s largest fruit producing area. 
March 10, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
 
